Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLYA traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $9.05. 196,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,590. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,051 over the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

