Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Up 10.3%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) shot up 10.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.10. 100,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,266,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLYA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $56,528.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,347 shares of company stock worth $1,558,051. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,983,000 after buying an additional 1,107,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,013,000 after purchasing an additional 173,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 186,340 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

