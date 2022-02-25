PlayFuel (PLF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.73 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $798,179.93 and approximately $1.73 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

