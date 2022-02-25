Playgroundz (IOG) Hits Market Cap of $133,286.37

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 11% against the dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $133,286.37 and approximately $5.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.62 or 0.06878938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,088.84 or 0.99898854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047755 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars.

