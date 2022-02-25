Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Lowered to $30.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.

PLTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PLTK stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 102,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,971. Playtika has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

