Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Up to $18.01

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $20.00. Playtika shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 64,444 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Playtika by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 25,822 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at $8,602,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 97,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

