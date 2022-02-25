Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.69

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.69 and traded as high as C$4.73. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 82,078 shares traded.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
The company has a market cap of C$474.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.61.
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
