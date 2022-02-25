Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $540.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 540 ($7.34) and last traded at GBX 2,240 ($30.46), with a volume of 344592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,146 ($29.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,437.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,505.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

