Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) PT Set at C$25.00 by Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) has been given a C$25.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Polaris Infrastructure stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.43. 43,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,384. The stock has a market cap of C$299.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.37. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.20.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

