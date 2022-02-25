Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.29 billion.
PII traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.73. 787,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.78.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.93.
In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Polaris by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.
