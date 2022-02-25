PolkaCover Hits Market Cap of $7.44 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.94 or 0.07040510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,217.62 or 0.99753547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00048178 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.