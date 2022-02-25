Polkadex Reaches 1-Day Volume of $506,607.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $5.34 or 0.00013622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $31.97 million and $506,607.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.28 or 0.07042686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,249.59 or 1.00034318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00048392 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

