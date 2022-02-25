Polkamarkets Reaches 1-Day Volume of $359,501.00 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $359,501.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00035184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00108682 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,999,665 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.