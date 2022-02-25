Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL) Trading Up 0.2%

Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL – Get Rating) was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 862 ($11.72) and last traded at GBX 862 ($11.72). Approximately 3,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 195,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.70).
The stock has a market capitalization of £637.95 million and a PE ratio of 17.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 862 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 861.99. The company has a current ratio of 70.15, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10.
