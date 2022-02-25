Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 65.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $436.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $491.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $313.92 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

