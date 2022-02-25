Poolz Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.86 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.48 or 0.00008909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.15 or 0.06895166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,123.54 or 1.00055067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00047704 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.