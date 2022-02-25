Portion Trading 2% Lower This Week (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $1,776.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Portion has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00035988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00109321 BTC.

About Portion

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,842,350 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

