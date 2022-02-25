PowerPool (CVP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.98 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $32.55 million and $2.98 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00035778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00109075 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,074,461 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

