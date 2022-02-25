Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 54 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 199,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $601.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 126.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 120.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.