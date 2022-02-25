Precigen (PGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Precigen to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

PGEN opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. Precigen has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Get Precigen alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $34,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,239 shares of company stock valued at $149,183. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Precigen by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Precigen by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 38,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Precigen by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 47,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precigen (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.