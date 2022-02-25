Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley Sells 3,407 Shares

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$222,801.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$715,946.65.

Veronica H. Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$75,793.92.

Precision Drilling stock traded up C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$66.63. The company had a trading volume of 63,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of C$24.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.77. The firm has a market cap of C$886.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Several analysts have commented on PD shares. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$62.50 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.27.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.