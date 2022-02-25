Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.67. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 364,238 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POAI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Predictive Oncology by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,284,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Predictive Oncology by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 275,732 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.