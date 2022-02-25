Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.67. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 364,238 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.44.
About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.