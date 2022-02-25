Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.43

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Rating) (NYSE:PVG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.43 and traded as high as C$18.47. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$18.05, with a volume of 493,511 shares traded.

PVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. lowered shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -72.49.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

