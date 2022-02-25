Primas Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Primas has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $2.06 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Primas Coin Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

