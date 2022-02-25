Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 202,777 shares.The stock last traded at $130.44 and had previously closed at $129.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

Get Primerica alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,914,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,485,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,882,000 after buying an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,268,000 after buying an additional 40,622 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.