Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,463,000 after buying an additional 96,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

TAN stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,597. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $107.25.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.