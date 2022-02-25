Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,336 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises about 0.7% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XME stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 303,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,833. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $50.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

