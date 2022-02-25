Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,058 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,589,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,129,090. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.