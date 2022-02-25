Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,731 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,731 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 267,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,001,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66,071 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,548,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 104,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAC traded down $6.41 on Friday, reaching $29.58. 87,606,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,362,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

