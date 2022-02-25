PRIZM (PZM) One Day Volume Hits $431,346.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. PRIZM has a market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $431,346.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001481 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000101 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,955,293,274 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.