ProAssurance Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.35. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in ProAssurance by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ProAssurance by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

