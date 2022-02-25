Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $327,032.64 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $327,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $359,415.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $42,478.70.

On Monday, December 6th, Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $2,030,315.00.

PCOR traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.