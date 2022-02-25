Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP Sells $85,256.82 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PCOR traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.47. 1,293,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,989,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,657,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.