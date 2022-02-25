Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Stock Price Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. 73,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

