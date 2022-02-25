Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $294,049.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $327,285.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $320,371.80.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $38.68. 737,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

