Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $143.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

