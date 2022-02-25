ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%.

NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.08. 10,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,476. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 481,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 796.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 433,485 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 113,558 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

PRQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

