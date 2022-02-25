ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth about $572,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 106.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

BATS:SMDV opened at $62.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.42. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

