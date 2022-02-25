ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HAP Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

TBF opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.