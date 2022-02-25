ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) traded down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $118.80 and last traded at $119.20. 10,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 662,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 139,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth $1,552,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

