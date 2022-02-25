ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 5.6%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.47. 3,495,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 94,748,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

