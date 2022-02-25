ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 5.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.40. 2,044,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 30,211,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $22,159,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,607,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

