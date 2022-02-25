Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $34.58

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.58, but opened at $33.30. Prothena shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 633 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.
The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85.
In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after purchasing an additional 567,706 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the third quarter valued at $21,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prothena by 1,407.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 201,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,678,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
