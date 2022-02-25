Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

PRVB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. 25,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,923. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $408.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 62,725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

About Provention Bio (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.