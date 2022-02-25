Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.
PRVB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. 25,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,923. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $408.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.74.
In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
