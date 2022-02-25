Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Acquires 8,060 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 445,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,883,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a market cap of $222.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

