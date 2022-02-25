Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FENY. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth $33,649,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 118,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth $1,249,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

FENY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 39,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,508. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $19.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.