Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,587,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $109.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

