Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,415 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.5% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $182.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.44. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

