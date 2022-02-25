Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 469.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,553 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $35.05 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

