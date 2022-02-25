Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

HD traded down $5.35 on Friday, hitting $307.89. 74,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,735. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.